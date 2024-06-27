WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Damage estimated at $1 million after six trucks set on fire

    Windsor police cruiser in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, July 12, 2019. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
    Share

    Windsor police say they want to identify arson suspects after six commercial vehicles were deliberately set on fire.

    Shorty before 5 a.m., officers responded to a report of an active fire at a commercial property in the 900 block of Tecumseh Road West. Upon arrival, officers say they spotted six unoccupied vehicles engulfed in flames. Windsor Fire and Rescue Services worked to extinguish the blaze.

    No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, but the vehicles sustained approximately $1 million in damages.

    Investigators with the Windsor Police Arson Unit urge residents and business owners in the area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for possible evidence that can assist with the investigation.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

