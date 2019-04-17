

CTV Windsor





A fire at a greenhouse in Leamington caused significant damage.

Fire Chief Andrew Baird says damage to two buildings has been estimated at $1.5 million after a fire overnight in the 300 block of Highway 77.

Fire crews were called to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Baird believes the fire had been burning for some time before they were notified by a witness and police.

No one was hurt.

Baird says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.