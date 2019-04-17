Damage estimated at $1.5M after Leamington greenhouse fire
An investigation is underway after a fire at a greenhouse operation in the 300 block of Highway 77 in Leamington. April 17, 2019 (Leamington Fire Services Twitter account)
Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019 7:13AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 17, 2019 4:44PM EDT
A fire at a greenhouse in Leamington caused significant damage.
Fire Chief Andrew Baird says damage to two buildings has been estimated at $1.5 million after a fire overnight in the 300 block of Highway 77.
Fire crews were called to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Baird believes the fire had been burning for some time before they were notified by a witness and police.
No one was hurt.
Baird says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.