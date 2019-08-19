

CTV Windsor





Few details are being released after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle in LaSalle.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Monday on Malden Road at Reaume Road.

Police will only say the cyclist was rushed to hospital by ambulance, but there's no word on the condition.

Police are also not releasing the identity of the victim.

The area is blocked off to traffic and police are asking motorists to avoid the area.