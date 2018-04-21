

Windsor, CTV Windsor





Congratulations to CTV Windsor reporter Rich Garton.

Garton was at the Radio Television Digital News Association Central Region Awards ceremony in Toronto where he was presented with the Dave Rogers Award for Excellence in a Short Feature.

Rich’s story focused on a toddler who, after intense surgery, was able to take his first steps.

The news team for radio station AM 800 also received some hardware.

They were presented with the Byron MacGregor award for Best Newscast for their coverage of the major flooding experienced in our region last summer.