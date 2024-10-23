WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Crime on Glengarry Avenue falls significantly: WPS initiative update

    The 300 block of Glengarry Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on July 1, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) The 300 block of Glengarry Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on July 1, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
    Crime rates have fallen significantly after the WPS launched a high-visibility initiative in the area in August.

    According to police, reports of violent crime have fallen by 18.7 per cent and drug crime has fallen by 37.5 per cent.

    Arrests in the neighbourhood related to violating bail conditions and other judicial orders has jumped by 22.7 per cent.

    “As part of this initiative, our officers have maintained a more meaningful and sustained presence in the area, allowing us to build stronger connections with residents, more quickly respond to issues as they arise and ensure that support services workers in this neighbourhood can do their jobs safely,” the WPS said in a post on X.

    Police said it will continue to work with agencies to keep the neighbourhood safe.

