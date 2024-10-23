Windsor hospitals hold off on mask mandates as others reintroduce them

As hospitals elsewhere in Ontario reintroduce mask mandates due to rising respiratory illnesses, Windsor hospitals are taking a more measured approach.

At Windsor Regional Hospital, staff indicated that COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses remained under control.

Director of Infection Prevention and Control for WRH, Erica Vitale, noted that as of Wednesday morning, WRH had 15 patients with COVID-19, compared to 24 at the same time last year.

“We're really looking at our trends on a week-to-week basis,” said Vitale.

“That doesn't mean that something could change drastically in the next couple of weeks.”

Vitale explained that other respiratory viruses, including the common cold, were responsible for a larger share of local illnesses than COVID-19 at the moment.

Rhinovirus and enterovirus accounted for about 18 per cent of positive tests, while the hospital had yet to see any major flu or RSV activity. COVID-19 test positivity sat at 13 per cent in Windsor-Essex, according to Vitale.

While hospitals in Toronto, London and beyond reintroduced mask mandates, Windsor hospitals opted for a wait-and-see approach.

“We're just going to keep an eye on those indicators, and we'll see where that takes us,” said Vitale.

“But I could see changes coming, maybe mid-December.”

Historically, respiratory illness cases in the region spike after the holidays.

Vitale said hospitals typically see a drastic increase in illness during the first two weeks of January.

She stressed the importance of making any potential mask mandate count.

“When we do implement it, we want the biggest bang for our buck,” she said.

“We want to have the biggest prevention of staff and patient illness.”

For now, any patient presenting to the hospital with respiratory symptoms is provided with a mask to wear if they can tolerate it; something she hopes visitors will be okay with.

“Please don't be a jerk about it,” she said.

“It's a small measure that can keep a lot of people safe, including our staff, patients and other visitors.”

Some staff also continue to wear masks regularly, regardless of whether they’re dealing with a patient showing symptoms.

Vitale noted this practice, which began during the height of the pandemic, has become routine for some employees.

“They want to make sure that they're protecting themselves and they're not bringing anything home to their families,” she said.

Dr. Mehdi Aloosh, medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex County, noted that COVID-19 is still circulating in the community at a moderate level.

“We have nine outbreaks in our long-term care homes and other congregate living settings,” he said.

Looking ahead, Aloosh indicated that cases of flu and RSV were expected to rise soon.

Both Vitale and Aloosh emphasized the importance of vaccines, especially with RSV vaccines now available for children and other high-risk individuals.

“It’s a matter of getting vaccines that are available to you and to your loved ones,” Aloosh said.

“The RSV vaccine is available for children to protect them from this virus that may bring them to hospital.”

While Windsor hospitals are not rushing to bring back mask mandates, both Vitale and Aloosh stressed the importance of following public health measures if you’re feeling unwell.

Aloosh reminded the public to stay home when sick and if leaving the house is necessary, encouraged choosing to wear a mask to protect others.