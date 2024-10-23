Windsor resident walks away with $2 million

A Windsor man has walked away with a $2 million top prize after buying a $20 scratch ticket.

David Glysinskie, a father of two, has been playing the lottery for seven years. He enjoys scratch tickets, and this marks his very first big win.

“I played my ticket at home,” he said.

“At first I saw the prize of $100,000 and was so happy. Then, I realized I had yet to reveal the multiplier. When I discovered I had actually won 20 times the original prize, I froze.”

Glysinskie said he had to do the calculation on his phone, to verify he had, in fact, won $2 million.

“I yelled out to my wide, ‘we’re retired!’,” he exclaimed.

“I also called friends and family to share the news. Everyone was filled with pure joy and gratitude for my good fortune.”

Glysinskie said he plans to invest his winnings for his retirement and his kids’ future.

“Winning is exhilarating!” Glysinskie said. “It’s a huge blessing and I am so grateful.”

The ticket was bought at Busy Bee Convenience on Tecumseh Road West in Windsor.