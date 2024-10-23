Chatham-Kent to distribute Cyanokits to community

Chatham-Kent is set to distribute Cyanokits to the community.

The distribution is a collaboration between the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance (CKHA), the municipality and Chatham-Kent EMS. The goal is to enhance patient and first responder care.

According to CKHA, cyanide exposure is a risk to first responders, especially firefighters, and those they treat within the community.

Exposure is common amongst those who breathe in smoke in burning buildings.

“Cyanide poisoning is a significant risk that can occur when someone is exposed to toxic gas during a fire,” said Chief Chris Case with Chatham-Kent Fire and Rescue Services.

“The newly acquired Cyanokits will allow our paramedics to rapidly intervene and improve survivability. Our organizations are committed to protecting our community and this is another example of how collaboration has delivered enhanced care to our firefighters and our community.”

The kits are carried by regional hospitals, which includes CKHA. All necessary tools to give the medication to patients is included in the Cyanokits.

“CKHA is pleased to partner in this important initiative to ensure our first responders and the patients they serve receive the best possible care,” said Adam Topp, president and CEO of CKHA.

“This initiative is another great example of collaboration amongst local partners to enhance safe, high quality care in our community.”

Everyone who is treated with a Cyanokit will be taken to the closest emergency department following administration.