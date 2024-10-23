WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Pizza delivery driver robbed and assaulted: WPS

    File photo of a Windsor police cruiser taken in Windsor, Ont. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV News) File photo of a Windsor police cruiser taken in Windsor, Ont. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV News)
    Windsor police are looking to identify four suspects after a pizza delivery driver was allegedly robbed and assaulted.

    Shortly after 11 p.m. on Oct. 21, officers responded to a report of an assault near the intersection of Goyeau Street and Shepherd Street East.

    Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was delivering a pizza in the area when he was confronted by four male suspects in an alley.

    Officers say the suspects demanded that the victim hand over everything in his possession, including his vehicle keys. When the victim tried to escape, the suspects allegedly assaulted him and revealed both a black handgun and bear spray to the victim.

    The suspects were then verbally confronted by a witness, which caused them to flee westbound down the alley.

    The victim sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

    The first suspect is described as a male, about 6-feet tall, with a medium build. He wore black clothing and a face mask.

    The three additional suspects were all described as males, approximately 5’10” tall, with medium builds. They also wore black clothing and face masks.

    Investigators ask residents within the aforementioned area to check their video surveillance or dashcam footage for evidence.

    Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

