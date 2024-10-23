Stolen vehicle recovered, found on fire: CKPS

The Chatham-Kent Police Service has recovered a stolen vehicle, after a vehicle fire was reported on Tuesday.

According to police, it was found in Chatham on Sass Road. A Dodge Ram 1500 was found on fire.

Following an investigation, it was found the vehicle was reported stolen and was used in a theft from Walmart on the same day.

Surveillance video showed a Chatham man allegedly go into the vehicle in the parking lot, drove away with it and stolen items from Walmart, CKPS said.

The 48-year-old man was arrested at an address on Thames Street. He now faces charges of possession of property over and under $5,000.