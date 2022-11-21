Crews battle two fires in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent firefighters responded to two early morning fires on Monday.

In the first call, crews responded to reports of a dumpster fire on Richmond Street around 3:30 a.m.

In the second separate Chatham, Dresden and Thamesville firefighters responded to a structure fire on Croton Line just before 5 a.m.

A plum of smoke could be seen rising from the two-storey house in an image posted on social media by Chatham-Kent Fire.