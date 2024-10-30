$50,000 in cash seized at Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is reminding cross-border travellers about the need to declare cash.

The reminder comes after travellers were refused entry to Canada and had just over $53,000 of undeclared U.S. currency seized.

According to CBSA, whether you are leaving or entering Canada, you must declare any currency, cash or monetary instruments such as stocks, bonds or travellers cheques, valued at $10,000 or more.

"There are no restrictions on the amount of money you can bring into or take out of Canada, and it is not illegal to do so, as long as you declare it," according to the CBSA website. "This applies to all travellers, couriers and to people carrying money on behalf of someone else."

CBSA will not return the money if it's suspected to be the proceeds of crime or to be used for financing terrorist activities.