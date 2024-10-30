WINDSOR
Windsor

    • $50,000 in cash seized at Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

    Money seized by CBSA at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel. (Source: CBSA) Money seized by CBSA at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel. (Source: CBSA)
    Share

    Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is reminding cross-border travellers about the need to declare cash.

    The reminder comes after travellers were refused entry to Canada and had just over $53,000 of undeclared U.S. currency seized.

    According to CBSA, whether you are leaving or entering Canada, you must declare any currency, cash or monetary instruments such as stocks, bonds or travellers cheques, valued at $10,000 or more.

    "There are no restrictions on the amount of money you can bring into or take out of Canada, and it is not illegal to do so, as long as you declare it," according to the CBSA website. "This applies to all travellers, couriers and to people carrying money on behalf of someone else."

    CBSA will not return the money if it's suspected to be the proceeds of crime or to be used for financing terrorist activities.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    B.C. judge halts woman's medically assisted death

    A B.C. judge took the extraordinary measure of preventing a woman's medically assisted death, issuing an 11th-hour court order to halt the procedure, according to documents filed over the weekend.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News