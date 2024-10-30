Windsor mayor calls 'BS' on hands-off approach to increased HAZMAT risk on Ambassador Bridge
It’s a change opposed by City of Windsor officials, but one that's happened all the same.
The Michigan Department of Transportation has officially approved the request Detroit International Bridge Company to allow some hazmat cargo to cross the Ambassador Bridge.
That has sparked worries about an environmental disaster in the Detroit River, or worse.
The change follows a technical study commissioned in June 2021, and months of consultation concerning class 3 and 8 restrictions on the bridge.
The approval reviewed the fire suppression system and spill mitigation measures in place on the bridge. Safety measures include ensuring that hazmat transport occurs in off-peak hours and with the assistance of truck escorts.
Speaking on CTV Windsor's sister station AM800, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens took aim at the federal government, claiming it is failing to act to manage the heightened hazmat risk. “They wanna just look the other way and say well it's not our responsibility. I'm calling B-S on that. It's their responsibility and it's hard for any of us to sit there and pretend that that's not the case.”
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens at a council meeting on Sept. 9, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)
Transport Canada states it can only control regulations around hazmat products, not traffic on the Ambassador Bridge, and confirms that its safety standards are being met.
Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation said that it adopts federal standards.
It points to the City of Windsor as responsible for managing its streets.
During statements in the House of Commons in early October, Windsor-West MP Brian Masse took aim at the federal and provincial governments stating, “It seems they simply don’t care, even though the City of Windsor is opposed, as are the fire department and police association and many others.”
The restrictions were eased by the Michigan Department of Transportation at the beginning of September.
- with files from CTV Windsor's Kate Otterbein
