Windsor

    • COVID-19 outbreak rescinded at WRH, another one declared

    Windsor Regional Hospital's Met Campus is shown in this file photo on Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) Windsor Regional Hospital's Met Campus is shown in this file photo on Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    Share

    Windsor Regional Hospital is providing an update to the outbreak status at its facilities.

    WRH has rescinded a COVID-19 outbreak on its 4North unit at Met Campus.

    The outbreak was declared on Oct. 9, when three patients tested positive for COVID-19. No other cases were identified and the outbreak has been lifted.

    However, three additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified on 7North at Met Campus. As a result, an outbreak has been declared on that unit and outbreak measures have been put in place. If no other COVID-19 cases are identified, the outbreak will be rescinded on Oct. 24.

    A revised masking policy was once again rolled out at all WRH campuses effective Oct. 10. Officials say COVID-19 continues to circulate in our community.

    Hospital officials say please continue to follow the advice of medical experts when it comes to masking if you are not feeling well, and check with your family practitioner for whether you are due for vaccinations. You can visit www.ontario.ca/coronavirus or www.wrh.on.ca for updates on COVID-19.

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of last resort,' audit finds

    Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News