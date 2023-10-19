COVID-19 outbreak rescinded at WRH, another one declared

Windsor Regional Hospital is providing an update to the outbreak status at its facilities.

WRH has rescinded a COVID-19 outbreak on its 4North unit at Met Campus.

The outbreak was declared on Oct. 9, when three patients tested positive for COVID-19. No other cases were identified and the outbreak has been lifted.

However, three additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified on 7North at Met Campus. As a result, an outbreak has been declared on that unit and outbreak measures have been put in place. If no other COVID-19 cases are identified, the outbreak will be rescinded on Oct. 24.

A revised masking policy was once again rolled out at all WRH campuses effective Oct. 10. Officials say COVID-19 continues to circulate in our community.

Hospital officials say please continue to follow the advice of medical experts when it comes to masking if you are not feeling well, and check with your family practitioner for whether you are due for vaccinations. You can visit www.ontario.ca/coronavirus or www.wrh.on.ca for updates on COVID-19.