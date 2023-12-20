WINDSOR
Windsor

    • COVID-19 outbreak declared at WRH

    Windsor Regional Hospital Ouellette Campus in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor) Windsor Regional Hospital Ouellette Campus in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)

    Windsor Regional Hospital has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at its Ouellette Campus.

    The outbreak was declared on its 8West unit on Dec. 20, with a total of three patients affected.

    If no other COVID-19 cases are identified, the outbreak will be rescinded on Dec. 28, 2023.

    A revised masking policy was once again rolled out at all WRH campuses effective Oct. 10, 2023.

    Hospital officials say COVID-19 continues to circulate in the community. They are asking people to continue to follow the advice of medical experts when it comes to masking if you are not feeling well, and check with your family practitioner for whether you are due for vaccinations.

