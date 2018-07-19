

CTV Windsor





Essex County councilors are concerned about issues at County Road 22 and Manning Road.

Tecumseh deputy mayor Joe Bachetti says there’s already signs of damage, similar to that on Highway 3, on the newly constructed right hand turn lane of the intersection.

At county council Wednesday night, Bachetti made a motion asking for a study of the concrete.

A report is expected at the next county council meeting Aug. 15.

Council also discussed safety issues involving Highway 3 at Wednesday night’s meeting.

Tecumseh mayor Gary McNamara raised the matter of the provincial highway buckling under extreme heat.

The town wants to know why it has happened three times this year, most recently on Sunday.

Bachetti says they're looking for answers from the Ministry of Transportation and county engineers regarding the quality of road materials being used.