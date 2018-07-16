

CTV Windsor





A portion of Highway 3 was closed for several hours Sunday due to damage from intense heat.

OPP were forced to close the westbound lane between County Road 34 and Sexton Side Road due to buckling from the heat.

Police closed the road so that emergency repairs could take place. Police tweeted it had reopened shortly after midnight Monday.

Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamare tweeted that this is the third time this has happened this year.