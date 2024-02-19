WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Counterfeit money leads to charges for Wallaceburg man

    Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Nov. , 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Nov. , 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Chatham-Kent police have charged a Wallaceburg man after police say he had fake money.

    At 8:10 p.m. Sunday, officers on patrol located the man on Wallace Street in Wallaceburg.

    Officers say they confirmed the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant resulting from a Feb. 15 investigation.

    The 35-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested and charged with possession of counterfeit money and uttering counterfeit money. He was released with a future court date of March 11, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada to donate 800 drones to Ukraine: Blair

    Canada will donate more than 800 drones to Ukraine as part of an additional aid package to the country, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced on Monday. The drones, worth an estimated $95 million, are paid for by the $500 million package unveiled by the prime minister during his visit to Kyiv last June.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News