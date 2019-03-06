

Windsor City Councillors Fabio Costante (Ward 2) and Ed Sleiman (Ward 5) are offering $10,000 of their $50,000 Ward Fund to save the Black History Murals.

At a meeting of the City’s Community Services and Parks Standing Committee, the Councillors offered the money because it was learned from City Administration there is no funding in any budget line for a project like this.

Sandwich Towne resident and historian Terry Kennedy told the Committee “What I want, is to have the murals placed under and within the shaded bower of trees, on Detroit street, bringing the history together as a fitting tribute to those stories we have yet to discover.”

Lana Talbot, with the Historic Sandwich First Baptist Church too wants the 16 portrait murals kept together along with “..a bus pad, so that when the buses do come, because sometimes we have 2 or 3 buses at one time, that they would be able to stop, get off the bus and be able to tour and see part of sandwich as well as the beautiful Tecumseh and brock statue.”

The 16 individual paintings each measure four feet wide by eight feet tall and they “link together” through a connecting story at the bottom of each panel.

There are three options for where to install the murals; Paterson Park, Russel Street or Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex.

The Committee supports Option #1 to place them in Paterson Park, at a cost of $53,894.

That includes $27,870 needed in labour alone to move the murals and install them in the park.

The Committee is also recommended the City invest $8,904 in solar lighting to protect the murals from vandalism and to make them visible at night.

The City of Windsor does have an arts endowment fund, but Chair Ed Sleiman tells CTV News they cannot access that money for the Black History murals for at least another year or two.

Committee member Rino Bortolin says he wants to ask the City to create a fund, during budget talks, for projects like this, that protect the regions’ rich history.

That’s a topic that won’t come up until a Councillor creates a formal question to City Administrators, or during Budget Talks, slated to start on Apr. 1, 2019.