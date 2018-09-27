

CTV Windsor





It’s the case of the missing golf carts.

Police are investigating after seven gas engine carts were stolen from the Roseland Golf Course in Windsor on Sept. 16.

Staff report the golf carts were stolen from a locked compound on the property.

Four of them were discovered in the middle of the ponds on the golf course and can’t be repaired.

But other staff have received calls from residents who say some of the golf carts have been spotted on roads in the south end of the city.

Each golf cart costs about $6,500 to replace.