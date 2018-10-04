

There's been a bit of a buzz on social media over a collection of murals which were removed from the side of a downtown Windsor store.

The seven panels were placed on the side of the former world cottage store on Ouellette Avenue more than 10 years ago and showcased notable local inventors and inventions.

Recently, passers-by noticed the city murals are missing.

A son of the store owner asked that the murals be removed as he's in the process of rehabilitating the building.

Sunny Bhatti says a five-year agreement to present the murals expired long ago.

The city's Manager of Culture Affairs, Cathy Masterson, says the murals are unlikely going to return as they've aged and the framework has rotted and metal holding the pieces together has corroded.