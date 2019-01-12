

The City of Windsor is requesting public feedback on Sandwich Town murals.

The 16 murals honour significant black leaders in the community and were originally exhibited along the exterior wall of a grocery store on Sandwich Street.

However, the grocery store has since been sold and the murals were removed and placed in storage for safekeeping.

Now the city would like to know what the community would like to do with the murals.

The survey will be available for comments until February 11, 2019.

Two open houses will also be held: Wednesday January 23, from 5 p .m. to 7 p.m. and again on Saturday February 2 from 10 a.m. to noon.