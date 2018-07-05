

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have laid sexual assault and assault charges against a local hypnotist.

Police say they received a complaint in March about two adults who were known to one another, and had been involved in a relationship since December, 2017.

That investigation resulted in James Graham, a 57-year-old Windsor man, being charged with four counts of sexual assault and one count of assault.

Police say the alleged victim is a woman in her 50s.

Investigators became aware of a possible second adult female victim, also in her 50s, who had been in a relationship with Graham since January, 2016.

Police say the second alleged victim reported numerous sexual assault complaints.

On July 4, Graham was again arrested and charged additionally with 11 counts of sexual assault, two counts of uttering a threat and one count of assault.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and officers with the Major Crimes Branch believe that the potential for further victims may exist.

Police say both victims reported knowing Graham as a local hypnotist and musician.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com