A Queen Street shop in Chatham is out a number of pieces of costume jewelry after an unknown suspect forced their way into the building over the past week.

Sometime between Feb. 8 and 9, the suspect broke into the store, causing $50 dollars of damage, according to Chatham-Kent police.

While inside, the suspect allegedly stole antique and costume jewelry along with other unique gold pieces, police say. The jewelry looks similar to the picture in this article.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Kelly McCormack at kellymc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #85118. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.