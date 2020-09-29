WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Corvette Club of Windsor donated $5,000 toward the paediatric oncology unit at Windsor Regional hospital despite a cancelled event this year.

Each year the group donates to the unit with funds rasied from its annual car show. While the 2020 Waterfront Corvette Show was forced to cancel its June event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group still raised funds for the Windsor Regional Hospital paediatric oncology unit.

The donation will be used to purchase syringe pumps for the unit.

The Waterfront Corvette Show has selected June 13, 2021 as the tentative date for its next event.