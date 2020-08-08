WINDSOR, ONT. -- A big win with the Windsor Regional Hospital's Fantasy 50/50 raffle.

Windsor Regional Hospital Med Lab Technologist, Candice Conkey won $165,935, Saturday.

"I'm seriously going to cry! My fiancé and I just had to push back our wedding this year, and we just bought a house! I can't believe we've won! This is such great news!" said Conkey.

Conkey was working a shift at Met Campus when she received the news of her win.

"On behalf of the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation, thank you to everyone who purchased a ticket to support our campaign! Your support allows us to provide life-saving care to Windsor-Essex County," says Beth Ann Prince, President, Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation Board of Directors.

Proceeds from the raffle will support the purchase of equipment for critial care units at Windsor Region Hospital.