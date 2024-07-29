Construction begins on new children’s treatment centre in Chatham-Kent

Construction has begun on a new children’s treatment centre in Chatham-Kent.

The Ontario government was in the city today to announce a $59 million investment to help children with special needs and their families with rehabilitation services.

“Building a new state-of-the-art Children’s Treatment Centre for children and youth with special needs in Chatham-Kent and surrounding communities is one more way our government is ensuring families can connect to specialized services, no matter where they live,” said Michael Parsa, the minister of children, community and social services.

“We are deeply grateful for the work of the Chatham-Kent Children’s Treatment Centre Foundation’s Board of Directors and all the community advocates, organizations, and local MPPs who have helped make this new facility a reality.”

The services and support offered by the 58,000-square-foot facility will include:

Speech-language pathology

Occupational therapy

Physiotherapy

Services for children and youth with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder

Audiology

Respite services

Ontario Autism Program services

Coordinating care for children and youth with multiple and/or complex special needs

“I wish to express my heartfelt appreciation for the tireless work by our community, stakeholders and funders to make the new centre a reality,” said Donna Litwin-Makey, CEO of the Children’s Treatment Centre of Chatham-Kent.

“With our vision of Amazing Kids Today, Enriching our Community Tomorrow, this significant provincial investment will meet the needs of our Chatham-Kent children, youth, and families with physical, developmental and communication needs.”