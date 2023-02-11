Conservative Leader Poilievre draws large crowd during Windsor, Ont. 'meet and greet'
The leader of the official opposition was in Windsor over the past two days and on Saturday, Pierre Poilievre hosted a "meet and greet" style town hall for supporters.
“This is the place you come to get the common sense of the common people, the hardworking backbone of the nation is right here in Windsor,” Poilievre said to a packed-house of 1,800 people at the Giovanni Caboto Club Saturday afternoon.
The Conservative Party of Canada leader spoke to the crowd for about 30 minutes, taking questions from the audience and offering up a number of promises to axe the carbon tax, invest in border security to stop the flow of illegal firearms and fight back against censorship by repealing the in progress Bill C-11.
Poilievre stuck around after the rally shaking hands and snapping photos with supporters.
It was the party leader’s second day in Windsor-Essex. The day before, Poilievre visited CTV News Windsor’s studio for a one-on-one chat with anchor Stefanie Masotti.
Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre poses for a photo with supporters at the Giovanni Caboto Club in Windsor, Ont. on Feb. 11, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)
Essex Conservative MP Chris Lewis acknowledges Poilievre’s meet and greet had election-like undertones with plenty of promises.
Lewis said his boss is ready for an election at the drop of the hat.
“We’ve had numerous meetings, a fantastic reception and I’m just really proud of the leadership he’s giving us,” said Lewis. “We’re united, I know Windsor-Essex is very united, and boy, can we ever not wait for an election.”
