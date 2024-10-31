Concrete poured as work continues on Windsor’s ice rink

The concrete has officially been poured as crews continue construction on Windsor’s ice rink.

The $15 million project includes a fountain and is right near City Hall.

According to officials, the work is going to plan.

“The general timeframe right now is early January, but I’m hoping for a Christmas miracle,” said Renaldo Agostino, Ward 3 councillor.

“Hopefully we can be able to get skating for Christmas this year because that would just be a fantastic thing for the community and certainly a fantastic thing for All Saints Church, which has a big part to do with the ice rink.”

Agostino expressed his happiness with the progress on the downtown amenity so far.