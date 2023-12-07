Complaints around neighbourhood lights show may dim Kingsville family tradition

The size of a holiday lightshow is being put to the test as Kingsville administration puts together a report regarding extreme holiday shows like the one hosted by Colton Williams in Kingsville.

“Is it a number of lights? The number of bulbs that's in the yard? Is it traffic that it pulls in?” questioned Williams, who was asked to attend a meeting at town hall earlier this week following some complaints.

“I don’t think it’s full shutdown. That’s not the goal,” said Kingsville Mayor Dennis Rogers. “Nobody wants to be the Grinch but you know it's also different too if you're getting laser shot in your window so we are hearing that.”

Williams said during the meeting, the town asked if he considered his show on Marshwoods Boulevard to be an event.

“No it's not an event,” Williams said emphatically. “An event is something that you make money off of. This a not-for-profit. Everything that we do here is for cancer.”

In 2014, Williams created his first light show with his grandmother who loved the holidays. Four years later she lost her battle to cancer.

Williams continued the tradition in her honour and last year donated $7,000 to the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

“If we can help one person. Save one person’s life or maybe let a couple of people live a little longer that aren't in pain, have a little bit more time with their family that's what this is for,” said Williams who also pointed out the town was looking at reducing the hours of the show. “It's gonna create more traffic. 100 per cent.”

The 27-year old says he decreased the hours of operation under the previous town administration.

“As a municipality it's always our goal and our job to find some common ground and compromise here somewhere,” said Rogers.

Neighbours told CTV News they appreciate the spirit the light show brings to the neighbourhood and the hard work put in to create it. One resident wonders if the show has outgrown the neighbourhood.

“My fear is if they continue to grow within that area we're going to be at a bypass at some point so let's try to avoid that,” said Rogers.

Williams said he has maximized the width of the property and there is no more room to grow. All he can do is add light bulbs.

He plans to be at council Monday along with others to hear administrations' recommendation to council.