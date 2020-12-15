WINDSOR, ONT. -- Christmas packages filled with comfort items intended to bring joy to recipients were handed out at the Downtown Mission Tuesday.

Ten members of the local business community donated products to create 300 gift backpacks for people who use the services at the Downtown Mission and other social service organizations.

“This is what the spirit of giving during the Christmas season is all about. Thinking about others and the welfare of our neighbours. Our guests will appreciate this wonderful gesture and know they are not forgotten,” said executive director of the Mission reverend Ron Dunn.

Megan Rock of Rocksolid Windows and Doors LTD recruited the participating companies which included Conquer Construction and Drilling Technologies, Hurricane Hydrovac, Ottawa Street dental, Chase Transportation and Logistics Ltd, TCI Titan Contracting, Bondy Insurance, Marda Management, Wayne’s Custom Woodcraft and Ezee Wheels Auto Sales and Leasing.

Packages of toques, gloves, scarves as well as snacks and personal hygiene items were handed out using COVID-19 safety measures.