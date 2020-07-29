WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Victorian Order of Nurses Windsor-Essex received a $31,850 boost to help supply 400 people in the community with food boxes.

The Ontario Community Support Association provided the funding support. With the grant 400 clients in the VON Windsor-Essex community support service programs will receive food boxes starting Friday.

“VON and the clients in our Adult Day Program, Home Help and Supportive Housing are very grateful for the OCSA as they continue to work with businesses, volunteer organizations and non-profits making it easier for Windsor-Essex most vulnerable to receive meals and other essentials they need to stay safe at home,” Nicole Hunter, manager of home and community care VON, Erie St. Clair, said in a news release.

Throughout the pandemic, VON has helped to provide critical service and supports to those most vulnerable in the community.

The Food Box program is one of many approaches VON has taken to “rise to the challenge of meeting the needs of our community throughout the pandemic.”