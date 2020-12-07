WINDSOR, ONT. -- With Windsor-Essex in the red-restrict level of COVID-19 restrictions, there will no longer be any bell ringers wishing shoppers a Merry Christmas and collecting donations for the Salvation Army.

However, this does not mean the annual Christmas Kettle Campaign has ended. The Salvation Army of Windsor has instead equipped all kettle locations throughout the region with a “Tip Tap Touchless Terminal” which offers a touchless digital giving option.

“As in previous years, we want to thank, in advance, the generous residents of this region for continuing to support our kettle campaign,” a news release from the Windsor Salvation Army says. “All donations made locally in Windsor directly supports the programs and services of The Salvation Army in the greater Windsor region. Supporting us, helps us, support others.”

The Windsor-Essex region will now have 15 tap terminals placed on Christmas kettle stands allowing donors to give to the campaign using interact, credit card, or smartphone.

The Salvation Army says the touchless giving option is already active even though there are no volunteers next to the stands.

There is a re-set amount of $5, donors can increase their donation by tapping up until reaching the desired amount up to 10 times.

The Tip Tap Terminals do not store information. They simply transmit information, the organization says.

Along with the terminals, donations can also be made online.

The Christmas Kettle Campaign has a fundraising goal of $350,000 this year to help those in the community with housing, life-skills, supports and life-changing programs.