Comedian, a capella group to perform at Caesars Windsor this spring

Caesars Windsor has added two performers to their spring concert lineup.

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger and a cappella group Straight No Chaser will be coming to The Colosseum stage this June.

Shlesinger, an award-winning comedian with five stand-up specials streaming on Netflix will be hitting the stage for her Back in Action tour Friday, June 24.

Shlesinger has sold out theatres around the world and has also starred in a number of films including Good On Paper, Spenser Confidential, Pieces of a Woman and Instant Family.

The renowned a cappella group, Straight No Chas, will also be taking to the stage for their Back In the High Life tour on Thursday, June 2.

The group has achieved a number of accomplishments including two RIAA Gold Certified albums, more than 1.5 million concert tickets sold, and more than two million albums sold worldwide.

The band has been featured on dozens of television performances, PBS specials and collaborations alongside music legends Paul McCartney, Elton John and Stevie Wonder.

The Colosseum concert promises an evening of “captivating sounds and sophisticated vocal harmonies.”

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 11. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. Limited Box Office hours will be available in April.