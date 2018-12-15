

Two people were rushed to hospital Saturday following a two-vehicle crash in west Windsor.

The accident reconstruction unit was on scene trying to determine what caused the collision.

Police received a call around 11:30 a.m. about the crash at College Avenue near Campbell Avenue.

A minivan had crashed into the Baby Tavern in the intersection and another vehicle had come to rest near a restaurant just east of the tavern.

Lynda Lucier and Kristin Racine work at Head Start Unisex Hair Salon across the street from the crash. Racine said she saw a young child injured.

"We just heard a big crash and seen the guy in the dark grey van pull his child out in the parking lot," said Lucier.

"We just seen people trying to give him CPR and it was so much commotion going on then."

Both women were rattled by the crash.

"You just want to hug your loved ones, that's for sure," Racine said.





