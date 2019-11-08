TORONTO -- A Windsor paving company has been fined.

Coco Paving pleaded guilty after an excavator came into contact with overhead power lines with workers present during a project in Port Perry in February 2018.

The company is required to have a spotter present during the work.

No one was injured during the incident.

The company must pay a $50,000 fine and a 25 per cent victim surcharge.

This is the fourth health and safety conviction for Coco Paving.

Two involved fatalities while the company is appealing another conviction.