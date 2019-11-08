Coco Paving fined for workplace incident
Published Friday, November 8, 2019 8:26PM EST
TORONTO -- A Windsor paving company has been fined.
Coco Paving pleaded guilty after an excavator came into contact with overhead power lines with workers present during a project in Port Perry in February 2018.
The company is required to have a spotter present during the work.
No one was injured during the incident.
The company must pay a $50,000 fine and a 25 per cent victim surcharge.
This is the fourth health and safety conviction for Coco Paving.
Two involved fatalities while the company is appealing another conviction.