WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex residents age 40 and older in designated hot spot postal codes are now eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccination.

The Ontario government is expanding booking for vaccination appointments to individuals 45 and over in 114 designated high-risk neighbourhoods in 13 public health units, as identified by postal code.

Windsor-Essex is able to reduce the age further to age 40 for those areas.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, all individuals who are 40 and over in 2021, living in postal codes N8H, N8X, N8Y, N9A, N9B, N9C and N9Y, will be eligible to book an appointment at a mass immunization clinic.

Booking is available through the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit website or by calling 226-773-2200.

“This is a step forward in Phase Two of our vaccine distribution plan to ensure we are protecting people and communities most at risk,” said Minister of Health Christine Elliott. “By using every available channel to deliver vaccines, we are working to vaccinate Ontarians as quickly as possible and stop the spread in our communities.”

Ontarians who are now eligible to book their vaccine appointment are asked to be patient, as it could take time for them to receive an appointment.

Provincial officials say vaccine administration rates are based on supply of vaccines from the federal government and may differ as vaccine supply is delivered across the province.

Child care workers in licensed child care settings across the province will also be eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Residents age 40 and older can book appointments for the AstraZeneca vaccine at participating local pharmacies.

WECHU said Monday that the region is expected to get double the usual allotment of Pfizer in the first two weeks in May.

The health unit said 31.6 per cent of residents have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 3.1 per cent have had both doses.

Here’s the number of Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated: