Cloudy with a chance of rain in Windsor-Essex

Forecasters are calling for damp end to the week in Windsor-Essex with more cloudiness and possible rain Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, the region can expect clouds with a 30 per cent chance of rain or drizzle early in the morning.

Any fog patches are expected to dissipate in the morning.

The high for Thursday is expected to reach 7C.

Conditions aren’t expected to change by the evening, with more cloudiness and a 30 per cent chance of drizzle. Temperatures are set to drop for a low of 1C.

Friday is not expected to be much different, with cloudiness in the morning and periods of rain beginning in the early afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, the evening also calls for a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or possibly flurries as temperatures fall to a low 0C.

The sun may break through on Saturday, with a mix of sun and clouds and a 40 per cent chance of flurries.