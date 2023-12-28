Cloudy with a chance of rain in Windsor-Essex
Forecasters are calling for damp end to the week in Windsor-Essex with more cloudiness and possible rain Thursday.
According to Environment Canada, the region can expect clouds with a 30 per cent chance of rain or drizzle early in the morning.
Any fog patches are expected to dissipate in the morning.
The high for Thursday is expected to reach 7C.
Conditions aren’t expected to change by the evening, with more cloudiness and a 30 per cent chance of drizzle. Temperatures are set to drop for a low of 1C.
Friday is not expected to be much different, with cloudiness in the morning and periods of rain beginning in the early afternoon.
According to Environment Canada, the evening also calls for a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or possibly flurries as temperatures fall to a low 0C.
The sun may break through on Saturday, with a mix of sun and clouds and a 40 per cent chance of flurries.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES UN warns of impeded aid deliveries as Israel expands offensive in Gaza
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hundreds died in floods after Ukraine dam collapse, far more than Russia said: AP investigation
Over six months since the catastrophic explosion that destroyed the Kakhovka Dam in the southern Kherson region, an AP investigation has found Russian occupation authorities vastly and deliberately undercounted the dead in one of the most devastating chapters of the 22-month war.
BREAKING Two teens missing after falling through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa
Ottawa paramedics say two teenagers are missing after falling through the ice on the Rideau River near Manotick Wednesday night. Two other teenagers were treated for mild hypothermia by paramedics.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard set to be paroled years after persuading boyfriend to kill her abusive mother
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the Missouri woman who persuaded an online boyfriend to kill her mother after she had forced her to pretend for years that she was suffering from leukemia, muscular dystrophy and other serious illnesses, is set to be paroled on Thursday.
The number of wounded Israeli soldiers is mounting, representing a hidden cost of war
A swelling number of wounded Israeli fighters represents yet another sizable and deeply traumatized segment of Israeli society whose struggles are emerging as a hidden cost of the war that will be felt acutely for years to come.
Argument over Christmas gifts turns deadly as 14-year-old kills his older sister, Florida deputies say
A Florida woman holding her 11-month-old son in a baby carrier was fatally shot by her 14-year-old brother while trying to defuse an argument over Christmas gifts he was having with a 15-year-old brother who also was armed, authorities said.
Warning to Albertans to stay off the ice after bodies of family found in lake with their UTV
The man who found the site where an Alberta family died earlier this week is warning others to stay off the ice.
They eat what? New Year's food traditions around the world
As the new year arrives around the world, special desserts abound, as do long noodles (representing long life), field peas (representing coins), herring (representing abundance) and pigs (representing good luck).
Danny Masterson sent to state prison to serve sentence for rape convictions, mug shot released
Authorities said Wednesday that the 47-year-old Masterson has been admitted to North Kern State Prison, and they released his first prison mug shot.
Here's how Canadians feel about 2023 and the top word they use to describe it
Another calendar year has all but passed, and as Canadians reflect on the past 12 months, public opinion research firm the Angus Reid Institute says 2023 is receiving mixed reviews. The firm asked 1,500 people how satisfied they are with the year, and some of the answers may surprise you.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region COVID-19 booster uptake below national average
Nationally, 15 per cent of Canadians have received the latest version of the COVID-19 booster vaccine. In Waterloo Region, 11 per cent of residents have gotten a booster dose in the last six months.
-
Trucks turn out in New Hamburg to honour young boy
A special celebration of life for a toddler who loved trucks is being held in New Hamburg Wednesday.
-
Local health centres call safe supply programs 'life-saving' but worry as federal funding ends
A new development in safe drug supply programs in Canada has local health centres on edge.
London
-
Fog advisory issued for London area
Environment Canada has issued a fog warning with near zero visibility in patchy fog Thursday morning.
-
Arrest made in early morning armed robbery, carjacking in Sarnia
A 43-year-old male was charged in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking in Sarnia.
-
Drunk driver charged after Huron OPP 'quack' the case
A South Huron resident driving seven ducks in their car has been charged with impaired driving after OPP received multiple complaints during the evening of Dec. 2.
Barrie
-
Business owners and family grappling with devastating loss after deadly fire
A fire that started from a parked vehicle spread to the home of Barrie Paintball and is estimated to have caused $700,000 in damage between the building and its contents, and claimed the life of two pets.
-
Suspect arrested twice in less than 6 hours over Christmas faces multiple charges
A 26-year-old man faces a slew of charges after police arrested him twice less than six hours apart for alleged crimes in Bradford and Innisfil.
-
OPP frustrated by impaired drivers over holiday weekend
In an OPP release, provincial police noted their frustration following two incidents of impaired driving in the Midland area over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's how Canadians feel about 2023 and the top word they use to describe it
Another calendar year has all but passed, and as Canadians reflect on the past 12 months, public opinion research firm the Angus Reid Institute says 2023 is receiving mixed reviews. The firm asked 1,500 people how satisfied they are with the year, and some of the answers may surprise you.
-
Northeastern Ontario's most viral stories of the year
As we get closer to the end of 2023, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca is taking a look back at some of the top stories over the last year.
-
More than 10,000 impaired driving charges laid in Ontario this year: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) saw nearly 400 people die in motor vehicle accidents this year – nearing a number unseen since 2004.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Two teens missing after falling through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa
Ottawa paramedics say two teenagers are missing after falling through the ice on the Rideau River near Manotick Wednesday night. Two other teenagers were treated for mild hypothermia by paramedics.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Warm weather impacting seasonal Ottawa Valley businesses
Warmer than normal temperatures in the Ottawa Valley and across Ontario is impacting seasonal businesses which rely on wintry conditions.
-
Ottawa family forced to use emergency room for prescriptions due to doctor shortage
A family doctor shortage and increasing hospital admissions during the holidays is forcing one Ottawa family to sit and wait for hours in the emergency room to receive a prescription.
Toronto
-
Toronto has been climbing out of a deep fiscal hole. But there’s more work yet to do in 2024
This past year may have been a turning point in Toronto's spiralling financial woes, thanks in large part to a landmark new deal around the city's finances. However, the city is not out of the woods yet when it comes to its fiscal challenges, and some key questions will need to be answered in the year ahead.
-
Driver charged in west-end crash that left 1 pedestrian dead
A 31-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a collision in the city’s west end last month that left one pedestrian dead.
-
Here's how Canadians feel about 2023 and the top word they use to describe it
Another calendar year has all but passed, and as Canadians reflect on the past 12 months, public opinion research firm the Angus Reid Institute says 2023 is receiving mixed reviews. The firm asked 1,500 people how satisfied they are with the year, and some of the answers may surprise you.
Montreal
-
Montreal man who ate recalled cantaloupes launches class action lawsuit
A Montreal man who says he was hospitalized with salmonella poisoning after eating recalled cantaloupes has launched a proposed class action lawsuit against two companies that produced and distributed the fruit.
-
FAE reaches proposed deal with Quebec; all Common Front unions also have tentative deals
After more than one month of strike action, a Quebec teachers' union announced late Wednesday night it had reached a proposed deal with the government.
-
Man stabbed after 'several suspects' enter Montreal home
A 26-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal's Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.
Atlantic
-
Bargain hunters seek deep Boxing Day discounts amid high cost of living
Eager bargain hunters lined up early outside several stores at the Dartmouth Crossing this morning in search of deep Boxing Day discounts.
-
Halifax police investigating collision involving transit bus and pedestrian
A pedestrian was injured Wednesday night after being hit by a Halifax Transit bus.
-
N.S. premier rules out 2024 provincial election
Premier Tim Houston is fairly certain there won't be a Nova Scotia election in 2024.
Winnipeg
-
Kinew eyes relocating rail lines in Winnipeg, but not opening Portage and Main
It's been talked about for generations, and could cost more than $1 billion, but the idea of relocating the rail lines that criss-cross and divide Winnipeg is up for discussion again.
-
Manitoba hospitals seeing surge, expecting rise in respiratory illness
Pharmacies are trying to help with a spike in respiratory illnesses as intensive care units burst with patients.
-
'We have to produce results right away': Manitoba premier on 2024 plans for government
Improving health-care for Manitobans and addressing wait times will remain a priority for Premier Wab Kinew’s government in 2024, even as they grapple with a deficit increase they say was unexpected.
Calgary
-
Alta. family searching for dog believed to have been stolen
A Rocky View family is desperately searching for their dog believed to have been stolen last month.
-
Teen facing charges after Calgary zoo parking lot machete attack
A teenager is facing charges after an assault in a parking lot at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on Tuesday evening.
-
'He was pretty much the best': Calgary man whose organs helped save lives honoured with charity hockey tournament
A charity hockey tournament held on Wednesday night helped honour a young Calgary man who died in a crash in Montana this past summer.
Edmonton
-
Warning to Albertans to stay off the ice after bodies of family found in lake with their UTV
The man who found the site where an Alberta family died earlier this week is warning others to stay off the ice.
-
Injured Gagner misses Oilers' California road trip but Holloway is nearing return
The Christmas break is now over for the Edmonton Oilers as the team tries to turn the page on a disappointing start to its season.
-
Man charged after autopsy in central Edmonton homicide case
Edmonton police have charged a man in the death of another man last week in the city's core following an autopsy.
Vancouver
-
Vigil held to remember B.C. women killed in intimate partner violence in 2023
A group of people gathered at Robson Square Wednesday holding signs to honour 14 women killed in the province this year in suspected acts of intimate partner violence.
-
'Epic' lineups at Whistler-Blackcomb on Boxing Day, as weather delays opening
Skiers and snowboarders at Whistler-Blackcomb faced Boxing Day lineups and crowds not unlike those encountered by bargain-hunting shoppers, as weather delayed the opening of lifts.
-
Stanley Park train closed Wednesday due to power outage
There were some disappointed families after a power outage forced the closure of the Stanley Park holiday train on Wednesday.