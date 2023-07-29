Clothing swap event aims to revamp wardrobes and support mental health

The YQG Swap Shoppe event will be held on Aug. 12 at Pure Mentality, located at 871 Ottawa St. in Windsor, Ont. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) The YQG Swap Shoppe event will be held on Aug. 12 at Pure Mentality, located at 871 Ottawa St. in Windsor, Ont. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver