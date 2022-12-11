Clippers go undefeated at Lancers Christmas tournament

The return of the University of Windsor Christmas Basketball Tournament was a success bringing in a record 14 teams.

"The feedback from the spectators, the coaches, the players they’re all in awe of our new facility."

Having the new Toldo Lancer Centre helped Lancer men’s head coach Chris Cheng to expand the tournament. The traditional high school bracket was joined by a separate division showcasing some of the best prep schools in Canada including the Kennedy Collegiate.

The newly formed prep team went 3-0 during the tournament with grade 12 player Andrew Loyuk posting a triple/double in each game.

"Overall as a team we’re coming together," said head coach Pat Osborne. “This tournament was a great opportunity to showcase their talent to potential college and university teams."

Osborne says the size and speed of players at the prep level has been an adjustment for his team but feels players are starting to get a hang of things.

"You’re competing against kids that have played on the national team so it’s a great experience in showcasing that our kids can compete and Windsor’s got some good basketball and that’s what we’re working on."