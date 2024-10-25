Clear Medical Imaging workers' strike leaves patients scrambling for X-rays, ultrasounds

A strike by Clear Medical Imaging workers has forced other diagnostic imaging centres to turn patients away due to a surge in demand for x-rays and ultrasounds.

Citing issues around wages, benefits and scheduling, members of Unifor Local 2158 — representing 130 Clear Medical Imaging workers at 11 locations in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent — began strike action Friday morning.

The membership includes x-ray and ultrasound technologists along with clerical and administrative staff.

"We understand there is a backlog in the system. Probably around 900 people are waiting to get x-rays and ultrasounds done," said Unifor Local 2158 president Ken Durocher.

"We took into account that this could affect the public. It's always a difficult decision to put members on strike but it's something that had to be done."

Rose Caruso, manager of Jackson Park Imaging, said her office saw an "influx of calls" leading up to the strike, with patients walking in after their appointments at Clear Medical Imaging were suddenly cancelled.

"We've gone from maybe 20 after-hours messages in the evening to around 100," Caruso said.

"We are trying to make some accommodations for these patients. We're certainly trying our best to accommodate urgent studies to help them avoid going to the hospital."

Jackson Park Imaging typically closes at 4:30 p.m. But if there are 20 patients waiting for x-rays, the office will remain open until 5 p.m., though no additional patients can be accepted.

Due to the influx caused by the strike, Caruso said her office has been forced to turn patients away and ask them to return the next day.

"Since Monday of this week, we've had a lot more phone calls and patients walking in," she added.

CTV News spoke with managers at two other diagnostic imaging centres in Windsor-Essex who said they have seen a similar increase in patients due to the Clear Medical Imaging workers' strike.

The strike comes amid a national shortage of diagnostic imaging technicians.

On Friday, Windsor Regional Hospital posted a job opening on social media for positions in its diagnostic imaging department.

According to hospital spokesperson Steve Erwin, the job posting was not directly related to the strike. He added that the hospital has been actively recruiting diagnostic imaging specialists for the past year.

Windsor Regional Hospital only performs diagnostic imaging by appointment.

"Although WRH cannot accommodate the high volume of patients affected by the Clear Imaging strike, the hospital prioritizes emergency imaging studies, which are performed promptly based on patient needs and urgency," Erwin said.

Unifor Local 2158 reports that Clear Medical Imaging workers make "10 to 15 dollars less" than hospital staff performing similar x-ray and ultrasound work.

Clear Medical Imaging workers joined Unifor about 10 months ago, Durocher said.

"They never had a union before so this is their first collective agreement," he said. "It's been a tough one with this bargaining unit and this employer to get this done."

Despite Clear Medical workers performing similar tasks to hospital staff, hospital workers fall under the Hospital Labour Disputes Arbitration Act (HILDA), which prevents them from striking.

"But this group here, by being privatized, is not protected by that act so it gives these members the right to strike to try and achieve a fair collective agreement with this employer," Durocher said, adding that the strike stems from the "privatization of health care."

"When you have somebody running health care for a profit, it's a big issue," he said. "You have to start taking care of your members and show them respect so they can do their job every day."

Managers at other diagnostic imaging centres told CTV News that patients arriving early with urgent x-ray or ultrasound needs will be accommodated as best as possible, but a spot cannot be guaranteed.

In a statement, Clear Medical Imaging said it apologizes to patients and referring physicians, hospitals and agencies that the strike has caused.

"We value the hard work done every day by our Unifor-represented employees and are hopeful that the strike will end quickly and we can resume providing important health services to the people of Southwestern Ontario," the company said.