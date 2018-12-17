

CTV Windsor





Ontario highways are about to become a little more green.

Three clean fuelling stations for big rigs have opened along Highway 401.

Dignitaries and representatives from the energy industry cut the ribbon Friday on three new compressed natural gas fuelling stations along the 401 corridor.

One is at the Husky Travel Centre in Oldcastle near Windsor, the second is at the Flying J Truck Stop in London and the third is at the Flying J in Napanee.

The CNG stations will provide heavy duty truck fleets with better access to what is said to be one of the most affordable and clean transportation fuels available to the trucking industry.

“The site in Windsor is strategically positioned right near the border and what it does is it actually helps the transportation companies as they enter and leave the United States,” said Mike Shannon, vice-president of storage and transmission for Enbridge Gas. “I mean really what it will do is help drive efficiency all along the 401 corridor for these truckers, reduce their energy costs, as well as their emissions.”

The $10-million project is a partnership between Enbridge, Clean Energy Fuels and the Federal government.

Natural Resources Canada contributed $1-million for each of the three locations to be paid back over ten years.