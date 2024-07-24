CKPS warns of illegality surrounding magic mushrooms

Chatham-Kent Police Service is reminding the public about the illegality of magic mushrooms after a new business opened in the region.

Police said they are aware of the new Fun Guyz location.

“We will enforce the appropriate regulations regarding the operation of illegal businesses that involve illicit substances. Our priority is public safety and community well-being,” said a news release from police.

The possession, sale, and production of magic mushrooms, psilocybin, and psilocin are illegal in Canada.

Residents are urged to avoid engaging in illegal activities and report any suspicious behaviour to the CKPS at 519-352-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).