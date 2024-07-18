WINDSOR
Windsor

    • CKHA announces new president and CEO

    Adam Topp. (Source: Chatham-Kent Health Alliance) Adam Topp. (Source: Chatham-Kent Health Alliance)
    The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance (CKHA), has announced its new president and CEO.

    Adam Topp will be welcomed into the alliance, effective Oct. 1, 2024.

    “Topp brings significant experience and knowledge to the organization and a well-established track record of strategic leadership, transparency and collaboration, with an authentic focus on patients and families,” said Deb Crawford, Board Chair for CKHA.

    “I want to thank everyone in the community who played a part in our recruitment process.”

    Topp’s experience includes leadership roles in hospital clinical and financial operations, in addition to consulting, government and entrepreneurship.

    “I very much look forward to joining CKHA and settling in the community of Chatham-Kent,” said Topp. “I was especially drawn to CKHA’s Vision of Together, Growing a Healthier Community. This implied reference to a rural community resonates with me as a one-time farmer.”

    Aaron Ryan will stay the Interim President and CEO until Sept. 30, 2024.

