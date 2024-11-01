Lakeshore temporarily moving Town Hall services to recreation centre
The Municipality of Lakeshore is temporarily moving its Town Hall services to the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre.
Later this year, renovations will begin on Town Hall, however the municipality ensures the same quality of service will be delivered.
The temporary move will take place by the end of November and construction will begin in December.
“We are pleased to move forward with this cost-effective investment in improving Lakeshore Town Hall,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey.
“This facility offers a wide range of frequently used services, from building and planning permits to water and tax billing and this work will improve how our residents access those services.”
The renovations are expected to improve visitor experience at Town Hall, expanding frontline customer service areas and centralizing services while promoting accessibility, according to the municipality.
New amenities with the renovations include a new accessible washroom, meeting room and more space for Lakeshore staff.
Lakeshore’s Public Service Unit will also be available at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre and by phone at 519-728-2700 or email at publicservice@lakeshore.ca.
Auto theft probe leads to arrest of 59 suspects, recovery of more than 300 stolen vehicles: Toronto police
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
WATCH 'It's mind-boggling': Drought reveals U.S. town submerged in the 1940s
Hundreds of people are flocking to see a rare site in Pennsylvania: remnants of a historic town that is usually underwater.
Ont. woman posed as registered nurse in Simcoe County for 4 years: OPP
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
B.C. mayor's 'luxury' trip to Dubai climate conference was against ethics rules: commissioner
New Westminster Mayor Patrick Johnstone's all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai for a climate conference last December violated the city's Code of Conduct for Council Members and the Community Charter, the city's ethics commissioner has ruled.
Caught on camera: Edmonton police run over woman during welfare call
An Edmonton Police Service officer was caught on camera running over a woman with a marked cruiser last month.
Bradley Barton's sentence upheld by appeals court in 2011 death of Cindy Gladue
An appeal has been denied to extend the sentence of an Ontario trucker who killed a woman in his Edmonton hotel room in 2011.
Democrats Abroad Canada warns U.S. voters to take action ahead of possible Canada Post strike
Democrats Abroad Canada is warning Americans that a potential postal workers strike this weekend could affect the ability to vote in next week's election.
Secret Service report offers new details on failures during Trump assassination attempt
A new Secret Service report into the July assassination attempt against former U.S. president Donald Trump said multiple staffers knew about clear line-of-sight risks but found them 'acceptable' and that farm equipment intended to obstruct the view from the nearby building where the gunman opened fire was never used.
Meet Decoy Ohtani, perhaps the most valuable pet of the World Series
The Dodgers' most valuable pet: Decoy Ohtani, dog of Shohei, has become a fixture of Dodgers — and dog — fandom.
