Lakeshore temporarily moving Town Hall services to recreation centre

The Municipality of Lakeshore is temporarily moving its Town Hall services to the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre.

Later this year, renovations will begin on Town Hall, however the municipality ensures the same quality of service will be delivered.

The temporary move will take place by the end of November and construction will begin in December.

“We are pleased to move forward with this cost-effective investment in improving Lakeshore Town Hall,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey.

“This facility offers a wide range of frequently used services, from building and planning permits to water and tax billing and this work will improve how our residents access those services.”

The renovations are expected to improve visitor experience at Town Hall, expanding frontline customer service areas and centralizing services while promoting accessibility, according to the municipality.

New amenities with the renovations include a new accessible washroom, meeting room and more space for Lakeshore staff.

Lakeshore’s Public Service Unit will also be available at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre and by phone at 519-728-2700 or email at publicservice@lakeshore.ca.