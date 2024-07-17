WINDSOR
Windsor

    • CK emergency services warn community to stay away from river

    Thames River in Chatham-Kent, Ont., on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) Thames River in Chatham-Kent, Ont., on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    The Chatham-Kent Police Service has sent out a notification to the public, warning community members to stay away from the Thames River.

    Due to heavy rainfall, a flooding advisory has been issued.

    The police said to follow CK Police, CK Fire Department, CK EMS, and the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority on X for updates.

