Macro Foods and emergency services donate 500 meals to Windsor's less fortunate

Macro Foods has partnered with Windsor Police, Windsor Fire and Rescue and Lakeshore's Rare Butcher Shop to hand-deliver 500 donated meals to the less fortunate in the community.

The meals are the result of a charity basketball game between police and fire services that Macro Foods hosted at the WFCU Centre, ahead of a Windsor Express game last spring.

"Our goal is to try and give back as much as we can because we've been very blessed by our community," said Macro Foods co-owner Omar Abousaid.

The winning team received 300 meals to donate to a charity of their choosing, while the other team got 200 to distribute.

Windsor police won the game and donated the pre-made meals Wednesday to the Downtown Mission, while Windsor fire gave their meals to the Salvation Army and Hiatus House.

Abousaid explained Macro Foods is trying to give back to the community as much as possible, while starting a charity in Macro Foods' name.

Windsor police officers delivering food to the Downtown Mission in Windsor, Ont. on Aug. 28, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

"Everywhere we go, we have a lot of support," Abousaid said. "People are able to help us and again, I say this all the time, I'm not trying to be a billionaire, but I want to be able to give back as much as we can. I come from a family that didn't have food on the table at a certain point. So, we were just raised to kind of give back when we can and with what we have."

"We've been playing for years against each other and to do it before an Express game on the Express court, it's always fun," exclaimed Windsor police Sergeant Steve Brnardick, who said Macro Foods has been a great community partner for years.

"They graciously came to us earlier in the year, along with Windsor Express, and asked us if we'd compete in that charity game, Windsor police versus Windsor fire,” Brnardick said.

Windsor firefighter serving food in Windsor, Ont. on Aug. 28, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

"There's a lot of people in the city that are in need and we thought [the Downtown Mission] would be a good place to bring the food."

"I've been on almost 20 years and I've seen it grow," he said. "So, to do something like this, Macro Foods is stepping up big by donating 500 meals total. It's amazing."