Treated wastewater to be released from Stoney Point facility

Treated wastewater will be released from the Stoney Point Sewage Treatment Facility on Thursday. It is located south of the Tremblay Beach Conservation area.

The Municipality of Lakeshore said area residents may notice a sewage smell in the area.

The treatment and release will last 14 days, including weekends, a news release outlined.

“The water will be tested prior to and during release to ensure it meets standards set by the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks,” said the municipality. “The water is discharged through a series of local drains, ultimately into Lake St. Clair.”

Problems can be reported to Lakeshore’s Public Service Unit at 519-728-2700, extension 0, or emailed to publicservice@lakeshore.ca. Problems can also be reported here.