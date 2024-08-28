Officer injured at Seminole Street and Pillette Road

Windsor police say an officer was injured and one person is in custody as a result of an investigation in east Windsor.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the drug enforcement unit as well as the Emergency Services Unit were conducting an investigation that led them to Seminole Street and Pillette Road.

Police say with commencing the arrest an altercation occurred. Windsor police officers at Seminole Street and Pillette Road in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

“One of our officers was injured as a result of this investigation. He is currently at our local hospital, and he is in stable condition,” says Const. Bianca Jackson.

Police say the male ESU officer sustained an injury to the arm. How the injury was sustained is under investigation.

“It's hard to tell whether it occurred during the arrest, or whether it occurred in the commencement of the arrest. We're not too sure exactly at this point. So that will all come out in the investigation,” said Jackson.

She says the initial investigation that led to the arrest started in February.