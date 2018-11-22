

Transit Windsor is looking for public feedback as it launches a year-long service review.

Executive director Pat Delmore says the goal of the review is to position the city’s bus service to meet the opportunities and challenges of 21st century transit.

Delmore says the review – called More Than Transit -- will look at how to better connect people to school, work as well as services, and how transit can support the healthy growth and development of our neighbourhoods.

“The entire mobility equation is transforming,” says Delmore. “The More Than Transit review will help Transit Windsor look to the future as a robust and adaptable mobility provider, making it an integral part of the transportation framework.”

“The City of Windsor is changing and how people move around the city is changing too,” says mayor Drew Dilkens. “We need to better understand how our transit system can more effectively serve our community moving forward.”

The current network and ridership, existing policies, objectives, service standards and performance targets, as well as system and route performance are being reviewed, along with budgets, staffing levels, fleet and facilities, and bus stop amenities including terminals.

Delmore says meetings with key stakeholder groups have already begun.

Transit riders and non-riders are encouraged to complete an online survey that will be available until December 31st.

The survey, along with additional project information and a sign-up form to join the More Than Transit email list, is available at MoreThanTransit.ca.